Chennai power cut today: Check list of affected areas here

The power supply will be affected in many parts of Chennai because of maintenance work, as informed by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The power cuts today are scheduled by Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited) to carry out the repair and maintenance work.

Here is a list of affected areas

Guindy (located in the South of Chennai, a largely industrial district)

Moovaresampet, Nanganallur, Kannan Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Venkateswara Nagar 1 st and 2 nd Street.

Meanwhile, parts of Chennai had also faced power cuts due to repair and maintenance work on Tuesday - September 20, 2022.

These areas were affected by it yesterday;

Tambaram

Pallavaram Malliga Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Sarojini Street Rajakilpakkam V.O.C. Street, Maruthi Nagar Main 2 nd Road Street, Ramaswamy Street IAF Sudhananthabharathy Street, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugesan Street, MES Road.

Vysarpadi

Madhavaram Leather Estate Jumble new colony, KKR town, Metha Nagar, Kannapuram

Perambur

The power supply was affected in Gandhi Nagar Muthamizh Nagar 8th Block.