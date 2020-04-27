Chennai police stops ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass

In a shocking news, an ambulance in Chennai was stopped by the police to allow a VIP convoy to pass.

The incident happened near the Island Grounds intersection in the city. Along with the ambulance, other vehicles were also stopped by the police, halting traffic for a while.

To stop the commuters from passing, barricades had been set up by the Chennai Police.

A video was shared by news agency ANI, which shows people waiting for the convoy to pass.

#WATCH An ambulance and commuters were stopped by Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow VIP convoy to pass, today. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/0gdvHOhrFX — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)