Chennai police stops ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass

The incident happened near the Island Grounds intersection in the city.


Ambulance stopped to allow VIP convoy to pass

(Photo: ANI)

Abhishek Sharma

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 27, 2020, 06:47 PM IST

In a shocking news, an ambulance in Chennai was stopped by the police to allow a VIP convoy to pass.

The incident happened near the Island Grounds intersection in the city. Along with the ambulance, other vehicles were also stopped by the police, halting traffic for a while.

To stop the commuters from passing, barricades had been set up by the Chennai Police.

A video was shared by news agency ANI, which shows people waiting for the convoy to pass.

(With inputs from ANI)