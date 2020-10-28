Chennai police books retired Justice Karnan under 4 sections of IPC, says his counsel

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media and other platforms, Retd Justice Karnan is seen making objectionable remarks and threatening sexual violence against certain judges and their family members.

Retired Justice Karnan’s counsel has said that the Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Police has booked former Calcutta High Court Judge under IPC sections 153, 295, 351, and 509. This was done after 10 women lawyers from the Madras High Court wrote to the Chief Justice of India against him and the apex court directed the lawyers to approach the appropriate authorities.

“Cyber Crime Police are refusing to serve a copy of the FIR to Justice Karnan,” his counsel Peter Ramesh Kumar told Zee Media.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media and other platforms, Retd Justice Karnan is seen making objectionable remarks and threatening sexual violence against certain judges and their family members. In the same clip, he also makes a serious allegation about Supreme Court and High Court judges having sexually assaulted women staff and he names the alleged victims.

According to Karnan’s counsel, Devika, a non-practicing law graduate had lodged the complaint against Karnan.

“My complaint will be incomplete and won’t be a prima facie case if the name of the victim is not mentioned. I had given a complaint in this regard to the police about 8 months ago. The victims haven’t objected so far and others can’t give a complaint on behalf of the victims” Justice Karnan told Zee Media, when asked why he had to name the lady victims in his video.

He also added that there were lot of crimes happening in the judiciary and that he has only revealed a few of them.

When asked about reports of him having trespassed into a retired lady judge’s home in Chennai, Karnan said that he had entered the apartment only after filling in the visitor’s note and after informing the security. He alleged that the lady judge’s son-in-law had tried to physically harm him, but also admitted that he had verbally abused the son-in-law when an argument took place.

When Karnan was serving as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, he was sentenced for six months in jail for contempt of court in 2017 by the Supreme Court. He was arrested by Kolkata police and had served his jail term.

He was the first sitting high court judge to have been held guilty of contempt of court.