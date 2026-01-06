Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Chennai Metro’s Phase-2 project, part of Corridor 4 that will connect Porur to Poonamallee Bypass, will start operations in January. Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been working to make the metro station a world-class facility as it will include options for shopping, dining, multi-level parking.

Chennai Metro’s Phase-2 project, part of Corridor 4 that will connect Porur to Poonamallee Bypass, will start operations this month. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been working to make the metro station a world-class facility as it will include options for shopping, dining and multi-level parking.

The CMRL has already issued a consultancy tender for the preparation work on station-linked property development at various locations including Nandanam, Boat Club, Bharathidasan Road, Alwarpet, Kutchery Road, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal and Alapakkam, as well as locations which see Phase-2's corridor 4 and corridor 5 demerging.

How is CMRL planning to build Chennai’s Phase 2 Metro project?

The metro operator has also started work to build around 1.9 lakh sqft inside and around some stations along corridor 4 (Lighthouse-Poonamallee Bypass). It has also announced that under the new metro Phase 2, the train will operate at six-minute intervals during peak hours.

To strengthen and make connectivity smoother, CMRL will run 13 three-coach trains on the nine-kilometre stretch. Around 3 train operators will support the operation. According to the reports, these trains will be driverless after sometime.

“We are utilizing air rights, the use and control of space above land parcels, to generate additional revenue. These structures will also give the city a touch of modernity. A city of 1.2crore people needs more public spaces. The crowds in parks, malls and eateries during weekends show this demand. Our developments will have the advantage of being directly connected to public transport,” a metro rail official said.

Also, the number of trains operating under Chennai Metro are 45 four-coach trains that run every six minutes during peak hours as part of Phase I and Phase I extension, a 54-km stretch. The stretch will be the first line of Phase-2, which is 118.1km long, that will open to the public in January.