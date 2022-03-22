Chennai man arrested for sexually assaulting women, lured victims on Instagram

Chennai Police detained a 26-year-old male model for sexually assaulting multiple women. Mohamed Sayed, a Kilpauk resident, worked as a male model, an actor, and was also involved in tea selling. Mohamed Sayed misled a woman by promising to marry her, according to a woman who filed a complaint in the Kilpauk police station.

Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan of Kilpauk made various revelations while probing the matter. Mohamed Sayed had a practice of luring women from social media websites. Then, under the guise of marrying them, he sexually abused them.

One of the victims, the woman who made the charge against Mohamed Sayed, indicated that she developed suspicion of Mohamed Sayed's actions. So she unlocked his phone using his fingerprint while he was intoxicated and was surprised to find videos and photos of him having sexual relations with multiple women.

She had filed a complaint because she was experiencing depression as a result of this. Mohamed Sayed allegedly extorted money from multiple women by threatening to post their footage on social networking sites, according to police sources. Mohamed Sayed was arrested and charged with sexual assault, deceiving, and money extortion by the Kilpauk Police Department.