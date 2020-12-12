Headlines

Chennai: Madras HC orders probe after 103 kg gold goes 'missing' from CBI custody

Reportedly, the CBI seized at least 103 kg of gold from an importer in a raid which went missing.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:14 PM IST

The Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID police to probe a case involving 100 kilos of gold which went missing from CBI custody in Chennai. 

Reportedly, the CBI seized at least 103 kg of gold from an importer in a raid which went missing.

At the office of Surana Corporation Ltd in Chennai in 2012, a raid was carried out by the  CBI, and the agency seized at least 400.47 kg gold in bullion and ornaments

According to CBI, the seized gold was kept in the vaults of Surana Corporation and the keys were handed over to a special court for CBI cases.

Rejecting an objection raised by the CBI against the CBCID probe as it would bring down the prestige of the organisation, the High Court said all policemen are to be trusted and ordered the probe.

The court also ordered the liquidator C. Ramasubramaniam to lodge a complaint with the CBCID.

The case dates back to 2012 when the CBI had booked a case against the officials of Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC) for showing undue favours for Surana Corporation, a gold importer.

Later the CBI said the seized gold was not needed for prosecuting the MMTC officials for corruption but filed another case in 2013 against Surana Corporation for violation of Foreign Trade Policy.

The seized gold was transferred from the 2012 case to 2013 case. Later the case was closed as there was no offence committed.

However, the CBI had petitioned the Special Court to transfer the gold to the office of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on the ground that ownership of the metal is subject to corruption inquiry.

The company sought the possession of the gold as it had taken bank loans and State Bank of India (SBI) sought the possession of the yellow metal.

The banks had initiated insolvency proceedings against Surana Corporation.

The Special Court in 2017 ordered handing over of the gold to SBI and when the inventory was taken it was found that the gold weighed 296.06 only which is 103.864 kg less than the original 400.47 kg seized in 2012.

Liquidator Ramasubramaniam had approached the High Court asking for a direction to CBI to hand over the missing gold.  

(With IANS inputs) 

