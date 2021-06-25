Chennai local train news: Services for select categories to resume today, know details here

Those found entering the trains or station premises without wearing a mask would be imposed with a fine of Rs 500, the Railways have warned.

In an indication of a gradual return to normalcy, suburban trains or local trains that connect Chennai city and its outskirts will be resuming services from Friday (June 25). This comes at a time when Chennai and its adjoining three districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpet are each seeing less than 400 daily COVID-19 cases.

However, the Southern Railway has said that the service will be open for a select category of passengers, adding that all must strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

The court and private sector staff can travel round the clock with permission letters and official ID cards. Likewise, passengers who have a reserved ticked (to/fro) on a mail or express train can use the service round the clock, for one-way travel.

Women passengers are allowed to travel round the clock and take children below the age of 12 with them. Whereas male passengers in the above categories can only travel during non-peak hours (early hours to 7 am-9:30 am and 4:30 pm-7 pm to closing hours), only single journey tickets would be issued.

Those found entering the trains or station premises without wearing a mask would be imposed with a fine of Rs 500, the Railways have warned.

Tamil Nadu is under a district-specific lockdown with cases across Tamil Nadu hovering around the 6,000-mark and witnessing a declining trend. According to the present guidelines, 11 hotspot districts have multiple restrictions in place, Chennai and three adjoining districts have least restrictions and the remaining 23 districts have a moderate amount of restrictions.

Earlier this week, on June 21, Chennai Metro too had resumed services, while permitting only 50 per cent passenger occupancy (seating only) in its coaches.