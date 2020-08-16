Chennai liquor sale: TASMAC shops to reopen from Monday; Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines for alcohol retailers

The TASMAC is the sole retailer of Indian-made foreign liquor in Tamil Nadu.

In an update to liquor sale in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops will be opened from Monday (i.e. August 18) in areas under the jurisdiction of the Chenna Metropolitan Police.

TASMAC stores will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM and only 500 tokens will be issued to customers at one store per day, according to an official notification from the TASMAC management.

"TASMAC shops to reopen in Chennai from August 18," posted Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from their official handle on Twitter.

TASMAC shops to reopen in Chennai from August 18. pic.twitter.com/MGL7WjoNgt — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) August 16, 2020

The party also shared the official press release issued by the TASMAC management which details rules for tipplers for following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines.

The TASMAC is the sole retailer of Indian-made foreign liquor in Tamil Nadu.

"All those visiting the liquor shops must compulsorily wear face masks and maintain social distancing," the press release said, adding outlets located in containment zones and malls would not be opened.

Earlier, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu were reopened on May 7, barring shops in Chennai and other suburban areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police. The decision was taken to keep liquor outlets in Chennai closed in view of the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the state.

Now, since there is a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has taken the decision to reopen from Monday the TASMAC liquor outlets, which had remained closed since March 24 evening when the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown was implemented.