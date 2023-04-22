Search icon
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday

Chennai: The statement also said that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur at a few places in Puducherry and Karaikkal on April 24 and April 25.

Reported By:IANS| Edited By: IANS |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 11:52 PM IST

Rain (File)

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The RMC said in a statement, "Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rains on April 23."

However, the weathermen have predicted an increase in mercury in the next few days in many parts of the state with Chennai and its suburbs set touch a maximum temperature of 40 to 41 degrees Celsius.

