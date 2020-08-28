Chennai: Foreign, Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore seized from garments, two arrested

Headlines

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Union minister Anurag Thakur to Opposition

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

HomeIndia

India

Chennai: Foreign, Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore seized from garments, two arrested

Chennai Air Customs officials on Thursday seized foreign and Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore from garments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 12:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Air Customs officials on Thursday seized courier cartons, that were declared as containing garments, but had foreign and Indian currency hidden in them. The total value of the seized currency is Rs 1.36 crore. Two arrests have been made in the case.

The three parcels, which were bound for Singapore, had been intercepted at the International Courier Terminal, Chennai, based on specific intelligence on currency smuggling.

The first two parcels were declared to contain sarees and shawls. But on opening and examining the sarees, white envelopes were found, concealed in five sarees.

On opening these envelopes, 10,000 USD were found inside each. A total of 50,000 USD equivalent to Rs 37 lakhs was recovered. In the second carton too, white envelopes were found concealed inside 5 sarees.

1,86,500 Saudi Arabian Riyals were found inside 4 envelopes and 4000 Euros, 25000 Swiss Franc & 18000 Singapore Dollar were found inside the 5th envelope. Foreign currency equivalent to Rs 69.5 lakhs were recovered.

Total foreign currency equivalent to Rs 1.06 crore was recovered and seized. The third parcel was declared to contain shirts and leggings. However, on unfolding the shirts, white envelopes were found concealed inside 15 of them. On opening the envelopes, 2 lakh rupees in denomination of 2000 were found inside each. Total Rs 30 lakhs of Indian currency was recovered and seized.

"This is the first haul of currency being hidden in envelopes placed in packed garments. Earlier we had seen attempts to smuggle currency that was hidden in moulded steel plates, which was also booked as a courier," said Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner Customs.

A total of foreign and Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore was seized under Customs Act 1962 r/w F.E.M. (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015. The courier parcels were booked by two Chennai based persons who were engaged in the photography business. The persons have been arrested.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE