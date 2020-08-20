Chennai: Customs bust new modus operandi, British currency worth Rs 38 lakh seized from steel plates

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Tira beauty store has AI features, makeup vending machine; know discounts, brands

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani to revamp stores of Rs 918000 crore firm with international designs, local touch

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

Meet former vegetable seller, truck driver who now has net worth of Rs 8200 crore

9 health benefits of flax seeds (Alsi ke beej)

Weight loss tips: 7 high-fat foods to reduce belly fat

9 times Christopher Nolan inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Watch: Rubina Dilaik sparks pregnancy rumours with viral post, netizens say 'little appu or Rubi coming soon'

Varun Dhawan slammed for saying Bawaal is having 'incredible' impact on people, netizens say 'Adipurush was also...'

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

HomeIndia

India

Chennai: Customs bust new modus operandi, British currency worth Rs 38 lakh seized from steel plates

In what is said to be a never-seen-before modus operandi, foreign currency worth Rs 38.64 lakh was seized from steel plates that were welded together. The plates were in a courier consignment that was bound for Singapore from Chennai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 11:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In what is said to be a never-seen-before modus operandi, foreign currency worth Rs 38.64 lakh was seized from steel plates that were welded together. The plates were in a courier consignment that was bound for Singapore from Chennai. As per the declaration, it contained tumblers, steel plates, apparel, and spices.

Customs officials said that they had detained a courier shipment at the International Courier Terminal, Chennai, based on specific intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be smuggled out of India through courier mode. On examining the parcel in detail, it was found to contain 25 quarter steel plates along with other declared items. The plates were found to be unusually heavy and made of high gauge steel, said officials.

On close examination, it was found that the steel plates were made by moulding two separate steel plates together. On being cut open, British Pound Sterling notes were found to be ingeniously concealed in between the steel plates.

40,000 Great Britain Pounds (GBP) in denominations of 50, equivalent to Rs 38.64 lakh were recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w F.E.M. (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015. The consignment was booked by a Chennai-based person, who has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

"This is clearly a new modus operandi and is not easy to detect. It seems that the lockdown and restriction on movement had rendered smugglers without income and they are desperately resorting to new methods," said Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner Customs.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Harmanpreet slams 'pathetic' umpiring, Nigar Sultana asks her team to walk out of joint photograph

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries approves Rs 9 dividend per share for FY 2023

Viral video: Elderly man's adorable dance to 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' spreads joy across internet

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE