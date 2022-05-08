Chennai couple who just returned from US murdered by domestic help, accused held

Representational image

A couple in Chennai were murdered by their domestic helper and his friend hours after the duo returned from the US on Saturday.

The police have arrested two people in the case and recovered Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery including nine kilograms of gold looted from the couple.

The couple was identified as 60-year-old Srikanth who was a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession and his 55-year-old wife Anuradha.

The incident came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the US, alerted local relatives after she could not reach her parents. Their mobile phones were switched off.

The two accused, the domestic help Krishnan who's also an acting driver and his friend Ravi, allegedly killed the couple in a gruesome way in their house and buried the bodies in their farmhouse outside Chennai.

Police arrested both the accused from Andhra Pradesh as they attempted to escape to their hometown in Nepal.

According to the police, after the couple, who had been in the US with their children for the past 10 months, reached Chennai airport around 3.30 am, driver Krishna picked up and dropped them at their home at Dwaraka Colony in Mylapore’s Brindavan Nagar.

According to reports, the accused Krishna, who is from Nepal, had worked for Srikanth for about seven years. Krishna also was given a room at their Mylapore home and was allowed to use their car in their absence.

His parents had worked at Srikanth’s farmhouse on Chennai’s East Coast Road for nearly 20 years.