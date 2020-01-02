Chennai cops probe Pak link of anti-CAA 'kolam' protester

After criticism over the detention of anti-CAA protesters for drawing 'kolams' (rangoli), Chennai police on Thursday said it was investigating "Pakistan connection" of one of the activists.

Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday near a community hall in the upscale Besant Nagar locality after they drew kolams in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A case was registered under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against the group.

Speaking to WION, Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan said “we are investigating the links" but refused to reveal further information.”

“Gayatri Khandhadai (one of the anti-CAA protesters), has mentioned on her Facebook profile that she is a Researcher for Bytes for all Pakistan. This organization is connected with Association of All Pakistan Citizen journalist. They are also in touch with some local organizations here like Arappor Iyakkam and Welfare party of India," the city police chief said.

We are probing the Pakistan connection and will investigate this matter, Viswanathan said.

According to Bytes for All website (bytesforall.pk), it is a human rights organisation and a research think tank with a focus on Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

It "promotes the use of technology for sustainable development, democracy and social justice."

Responding to claims that protesters were detained for drawing kolam, he said although no permission was given for any such protest the police did not stop them from drawing kolam.

"They went and drew 7-8 kolams in certain places. But then they also went and added “SAY NO to CAA” to a kolam that was drawn in front of a certain house. Those owners questioned the protesters and asked them why they are drawing in front of other people’s homes and then an argument followed," he said,

The police got the information, reached the spot and asked them to leave.

"We asked them to not continue there when the residents are opposing it… That's when protesters started screaming slogans against cops… that’s when they were removed from the spot," the top cop said.

"We didn’t arrest anyone for drawing kolam. It was due to the argument and objection by residents that we intervened," he added.

One of the persons who objected to kolams being drawn in front of his house was a 92-year-old man, he said.

According to reports, the protesters used the 'kolams' to express opposition to the CAA, NRC and National Population Register and raised slogans "No to NRC" and "No to NPR" before police took them into custody.

"We warned them and later let them off," a police official had said.

Protests have been raging across the country against the new citizenship law and a proposed NRC with Uttar Pradesh being most affected where 19 people have been killed. The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.