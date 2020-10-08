Chennai: Concealed in aircraft, socks, innerwear 3.15-kg gold seized

In four separate cases, Chennai Airport Customs have seized 3.15 kg gold, worth over US $ 2.23 lakh or Rs 1.64 crore.

In the first case, based on intelligence, the officials had carried out rummaging of Air India Express Flight IX 1644 which had arrived from Dubai on Wednesday night. A pouch concealed under the aircraft seat was found to contain two bundles of gold paste and two gold bars weighing 116.5 grams each. Total of 928 grams of gold valued at Rs 48.27 lakh was recovered and seized as unclaimed. Officials say that this is the first seizure of the yellow metal concealed in an aircraft, in this year.

Officials seized 169 grams of gold that was worth Rs.8.73 lakh concealed in the socks of a passenger who arrived via the same flight.

Frisking of four passengers who arrived from Dubai on Wednesday had led to the seizure of 11 bundles of gold paste that they had concealed in the rectum. Total of 1.2 kg gold valued at Rs 61.5 lakh was recovered and two passengers were arrested.

On Tuesday night, frisking of five passengers who arrived by Air India Express Flight IX 1644 led to the seizure of eight bundles of gold paste. The bundles were recovered from rectum and innerwear. Total 858 gram gold valued at Rs 45.5 lakh was recovered.

A total 3.15 kg gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 1.64 crore was recovered and seized under Customs Act. Further investigation is under progress.