Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: DMK's Dayanidhi Maran vs PMK's Sam Paul

Latest Updates

The counting of votes has begun

Chennai Central Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Election in Chennai Central constituency was held on April 18 in the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. Polling in 39 out of 38 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu took place in the second phase of general elections.

The key contest in 2019 here was held among DMK's Dayanidhi Maran and PMK's Sam Paul. AIADMK had not fielded its candidate and the seat went to PMK which was looking to unseat a formidable opponent.

Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency profile

AIADMK's SR Vijayakumar (M) was the sitting MP in the Chennai Central region. He had defeated DMK's Dayanidhi Maran (M) with a margin of close to 50,000 votes in 2014. The two major parties in Tamil Nadu — AIADMK and DMK — have entered into an alliance with a number of parties for the forthcoming elections. AIADMK contested the election in alliance with BJP, PMK, DMDK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthia Tamizagam, Puthia Needhi Katchi and NR Congress. While the DMK aligned with Congress, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML, KMDK and IJK. Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates DMK: Dayanidhi MaranPMK: Sam Paul Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency results in 2014, 2009 and 2004 2014: SR Vijayakumar (M) of the AIADMK secured 333296 votes and defeated Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK with a margin of close to 50,000 votes. Maran secured 287455 votes. 2009: Thiru Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK got 285783 vote. He defeated Mogamed Ali Jinnah SMK (M) of the ADMK who received 252329 votes. 2004: Dayanidhi Maran (M) of the DMK received 316329 votes and defeated N Balaganga (M) of the ADMK with a margin of almost 2 lakh votes. ADMK's candidate secured 182151 votes. Chennai Central seat lies is a metropolitan region in state capital Chennai. English and Tamil are the two major which are spoken here. The average literacy rate here is above 90%. Seven out of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu have been reserved for SCs. These are Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam. However, no seat here has been reserved for Scheduled tribes.

The state of Tamil Nadu has 39 parliamentary constituencies out of which seven are reserved for SCs (Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram, Rasipuram, Pollachi, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Nagapattinam). However, no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the state.

In 2019, EC had cancelled the election in Vellore constituency after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from a DMK candidate's office in Vellore, therefore, out of 39, polling took place in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies only.

List of all 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu

Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari.