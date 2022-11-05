Search icon
Chennai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2 after portion of 100-year-old building collapses on Mint Street

A portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed on the NSC Bose Road in Chennai last night and fell on pedestrians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

Chennai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2 after portion of 100-year-old building collapses on Mint Street
ANI Photo

The death toll rose to 2 after a portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed on Chennai's Mint Street on Friday. The police said on Saturday, "The death toll in Chennai building collapse rises to two." 

The deceased was identified as Shankar who passed away at Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. 

A portion of a 100-year-old building collapsed on the NSC Bose Road in the city last night and fell on pedestrians. The building had reportedly become weak due to days of rain that prompted it to collapse.

One person was initially reported to be dead while three others were reportedly injured. Soon after the incident, fire service persons rescued the injured persons and were involved in clearing the debris. Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

