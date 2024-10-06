Chennai: At least 3 dead, nearly 100 hospitalised after IAF's air show

The air show, held at Marina Beach, caused significant chaos in Chennai, leaving thousands stranded

At least three spectators who attended the Indian Air Force's air show in Chennai tragically died on Sunday. They were taken to hospitals due to dehydration and other issues, but doctors have said that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after post-mortem results, according to reports.

The air show, held at Marina Beach, caused significant chaos in Chennai, leaving thousands stranded at roads, metro stations, and railway stations. One of the victims, a 56-year-old man named John, was brought dead to Omandurar Government Hospital after attending the event in the afternoon

Omandurar Hospital's dean, Dr Arvind, mentioned that while heat may have played a role, the official cause will be determined after further investigation.

Around 30 other people were admitted to the hospital due to heat-related issues, though most were discharged later in the day, reported Times of India.

The large crowd that gathered to witness the air show faced severe difficulties once the event concluded at 1 PM. Many tried to leave at the same time, leading to congestion on the roads and overcrowding at metro and suburban railway stations. Passengers were seen packed into trains, struggling to exit the stations.