Chennai: Argument turns fatal, Rifleman commits suicide after killing Havildar in Pallavaram army camp

In a case of fratricide over an alleged altercation, Rifleman Jagshir Singh shot dead Havildar Praveen Kumar Joshi at the Pallavaram Army Camp near the city’s airport in South Chennai. The Army is investigating the incident and has not released any statement at the time of filing this report.

Police sources told WION that the 22-year old Rifleman hailing from Punjab and 27-year old Havildar hailing from Dehradun were part of the 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

According to the Police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the Havildar was on rounds and found the Rifleman to be slacking in performing his duty. Reprimanding the Rifleman, the Havildar had punished him by asking him to perform some physical exercise and an altercation is said to have ensued.

The Rifleman is said to have been miffed by the punishment and carried his INSAS rifle to the Havildar’s room by 3:30 AM and shot him dead, as he was sleeping. Later, he stepped out of the room and committed suicide by shooting.

The Rifleman fired three shots onto the Havildar, and later committed suicide by firing three shots into his own torso, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 174 of the CRPC.