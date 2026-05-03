Chennai Airport Incident: Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight after landing, runway closed briefly

A passenger on Air Arabia flight G9 471 from Sharjah jumped from an emergency exit after landing at Chennai airport, causing a temporary runway shutdown.

A brief disruption occurred at Chennai airport early Sunday after a passenger allegedly opened an emergency exit and jumped from an Air Arabia aircraft shortly after landing. The incident led to a temporary closure of the main runway and caused delays to several flights.

Incident Occurs Shortly After Landing

The flight, G9 471, operated by an Airbus A320 arriving from Sharjah, touched down at Chennai airport around 3:23 am. Airport officials said the unusual incident took place shortly after landing while the aircraft was moving on a taxiway.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen, is said to have opened an emergency exit and exited the aircraft on Taxiway V at around 3:25 am. He was immediately taken into custody by airport security and handed over to local police for further questioning.

Runway Temporarily Shut as Safety Measure

Following the incident, authorities closed the main runway (07/25) at 3:25 am as a precautionary step to ensure safe airport operations. The aircraft was later moved to a parking bay after being towed around 4:25 am.

Officials confirmed that normal operations resumed by 4:35 am. During the closure, some flights were redirected to the secondary runway (12/30) to maintain limited operations.

Chennai airport, a major aviation hub in southern India, handles over 20 million passengers annually and serves as a key link for international traffic, especially to Gulf destinations.

Flight Delays and Diversions Reported

The temporary closure impacted multiple flights. A British Airways service from London (BA0035) was diverted to Bengaluru due to the runway restrictions. At least five other flights, including services to Doha, Ahmedabad, and Dubai, experienced delays of up to 40 minutes.

Some departures, including flights to Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, were managed using the secondary runway during the disruption. An incoming flight from Abu Dhabi was also rerouted accordingly.

Air Arabia’s return service to Sharjah was delayed by more than three hours, eventually departing at 7:41 am with 109 passengers on board.

Passenger Claims and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary information suggests the passenger, who is reportedly from Pudukkottai, claimed he was mentally unstable at the time of the incident. However, authorities have not confirmed this account and said investigations are ongoing.

Airport officials stated that while the disruption caused inconvenience, overall operations were restored quickly and there was no major impact on airport safety or long-term scheduling.

Police and aviation security agencies are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the incident, including how the passenger was able to access and open the emergency exit after landing.