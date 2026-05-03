FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor of Telugu cinema' during Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con 2026

Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor

Samay Raina roasts Sunil Pal, Ranveer Allahbadia as they reunite after India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's show

Samay Raina roasts Sunil Pal, Ranveer Allahbadia as they reunite

Delhi News: Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma, Delhi Judge Found Dead At Home In Safdarjung

Delhi News: Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma, Delhi Judge Found Dead At Home In Safdarjung

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeIndia

INDIA

Chennai Airport Incident: Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight after landing, runway closed briefly

A passenger on Air Arabia flight G9 471 from Sharjah jumped from an emergency exit after landing at Chennai airport, causing a temporary runway shutdown.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 03, 2026, 12:08 PM IST

Chennai Airport Incident: Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight after landing, runway closed briefly
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A brief disruption occurred at Chennai airport early Sunday after a passenger allegedly opened an emergency exit and jumped from an Air Arabia aircraft shortly after landing. The incident led to a temporary closure of the main runway and caused delays to several flights.

Incident Occurs Shortly After Landing

The flight, G9 471, operated by an Airbus A320 arriving from Sharjah, touched down at Chennai airport around 3:23 am. Airport officials said the unusual incident took place shortly after landing while the aircraft was moving on a taxiway.

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Najmudeen, is said to have opened an emergency exit and exited the aircraft on Taxiway V at around 3:25 am. He was immediately taken into custody by airport security and handed over to local police for further questioning.

Runway Temporarily Shut as Safety Measure

Following the incident, authorities closed the main runway (07/25) at 3:25 am as a precautionary step to ensure safe airport operations. The aircraft was later moved to a parking bay after being towed around 4:25 am.

Officials confirmed that normal operations resumed by 4:35 am. During the closure, some flights were redirected to the secondary runway (12/30) to maintain limited operations.

Chennai airport, a major aviation hub in southern India, handles over 20 million passengers annually and serves as a key link for international traffic, especially to Gulf destinations.

Flight Delays and Diversions Reported

The temporary closure impacted multiple flights. A British Airways service from London (BA0035) was diverted to Bengaluru due to the runway restrictions. At least five other flights, including services to Doha, Ahmedabad, and Dubai, experienced delays of up to 40 minutes.

Some departures, including flights to Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, were managed using the secondary runway during the disruption. An incoming flight from Abu Dhabi was also rerouted accordingly.

Air Arabia’s return service to Sharjah was delayed by more than three hours, eventually departing at 7:41 am with 109 passengers on board.

Passenger Claims and Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary information suggests the passenger, who is reportedly from Pudukkottai, claimed he was mentally unstable at the time of the incident. However, authorities have not confirmed this account and said investigations are ongoing.

Airport officials stated that while the disruption caused inconvenience, overall operations were restored quickly and there was no major impact on airport safety or long-term scheduling.

Police and aviation security agencies are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the incident, including how the passenger was able to access and open the emergency exit after landing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor of Telugu cinema' during Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con 2026
Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor
Who was Aman Kumar Sharma? 30-year-old Delhi judge dies by suicide, found inside locked bathroom at his residence; Family alleges mental harassment by wife
Who was Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi judge dies by suicide at his residence
Patriot box office collection day 2: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil film sees drop but crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide
Patriot box office collection day 2: Mammootty, Mohanlal film mints Rs 50 crore
West Bengal Election Results: Heavy security deployed ouside Kolkata's strongrooms, Chief Electoral Officer's office
West Bengal Election Results: Heavy security ouside Kolkata's strongrooms
Chennai Airport Incident: Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight after landing, runway closed briefly
Chennai Airport Incident: Passenger jumps from Air Arabia flight after landing
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement