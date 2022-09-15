Search icon
Chennai: Airman shoots himself with service weapon at Avadi IAF base

He shot himself with his service weapon around 4 am on Thursday morning

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Representational Image

A 22-year-old assistant airman shot himself with his service weapon in Chennai's Avadi Airforce facility. The incident took place on Thursday, September 15, about 4 a.m. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Nirav Chauhan, a native of Kodinar town in Gir somnath district, Gujarat.

Nirav was sent to the Avadi Airforce facility after completing his training on August 21. 

Nirav Chauhan was assigned to watch duty near the main entrance gate on Wednesday night. Around 4 a.m., he shot himself with his service firearm.

Airforce members rushed him to a local hospital, but he was proclaimed dead upon arrival. 

In a suicide note, Chauhan said he wanted to become an officer by clearing other exams but that his hectic schedule prevented him from doing so.

