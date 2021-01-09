Chennai air customs seize foreign currency worth Rs. 1.04 crore, one arrested

They were frisked and personal baggage was examined after they had cleared Immigration and were proceeding towards security hold area.

Based on intelligence regarding foreign currency smuggling by Dubai-bound passengers travelling by flight 6E 65, customs officials maintained a special vigil and managed to intercept six passengers – Mansoor Ali Khan, 27, Yakalik, 68, Thameem Ansari, 49, Mohamad Hussain, 30, and Yousuf, 67, of Chennai and Abdul Rahman, 38, of Pudur, at the departure terminal of Chennai airport.

They were frisked and personal baggage was examined after they had cleared Immigration and were proceeding towards security hold area.

According to officials, many heavy powerbanks were found hidden in the passengers' backpacks. On being broken open, foreign currency was found inside. More currency was recovered from the pockets of their backpacks.





US $74,000 USD in $100 bills worth Rs.53.5 lakhs, 1,50,000 Saudi Riyals in 500 denomination, worth Rs.28.3 lakhs, and 25,000 Euros in denomination of 200, worth Rs. 22.2 lakhs, totally equivalent to Rs 1.04 Crore were recovered and seized under Customs Act read with Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of currency) Regulations, 2015. Thameem Ansari, whose individual seizure value crossed Rs. 20 lakhs was arrested.

Top officials say that seizure of foreign currency amounting over a crore rupees is quite rare and that concealment in power banks is a new modus operandi.

Further investigation is under progress.