Chennai: 2.5 kg gold granules hidden in juice powder mix seized by Air Customs

Air Customs officials in the city maintained a tight vigil based on the intelligence of gold smuggling via parcels at the Foreign Post office. A postal parcel from Dubai, which was declared to contain seeds from was intercepted on suspicion of containing gold.

The parcel which was consigned to a Chennai-based person was cut open and examined. According to officials, it contained four containers of a branded Instant Orange juice mix, along with packets of oats and chocolates. However, the containers were cut open and examined as they were found to be unusually heavy.

The containers had their original aluminium foil lids, but its contents were a mixture of gold granules and juice mix powder. 2.5kg of gold granules worth Rs.1.20cr were recovered and seized under Customs Act. Searches carried out at the recipient address revealed that the address was misused, the role of postal staff is being probed, said officials. This method of smuggling via granules is said to be a new modus operandi that has been foiled.