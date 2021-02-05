Chennai: 24.5 kg narcotics worth Rs 2.45 crore bound for Australia seized, 1 arrested

Total 12 polythene bags containing 24.5 Kg of Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs. 2.45 Crore or USD 3.36 lakh were recovered from four coconut scrapers

Air Cargo Customs officials intercepted a consignment that was suspected(based on intelligence) to contain narcotics substances. As per the shipping bill, kitchenware such as big-sized coconut scrapers, electric rice cookers, non-stick pans, etc were declared and meant for export to Australia.

The cartons containing the cargo were examined at the Air Cargo export shed in the city. According to officials, three small wooden boxes were found hidden within the frame of the coconut scrapers. A polythene bag containing white powder was found concealed in the boxes and the powder tested positive for pseudoephedrine.

Total 12 polythene bags containing 24.5 Kg of Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs. 2.45 Crore or USD 3.36 lakh were recovered from four coconut scrapers and was seized under NDPS Act 1985.

Searches at the facility of exporter M/s V M Eximp of Chennai led to the arrest of Vivekanandan,43.

Pseudoephedrine is a decongestant that shrinks blood vessels in the nasal passages and is used to treat nasal and sinus congestion.

However, Pseudoephedrine is a sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine, which is a powerful stimulant that can be highly addictive and easily abused.