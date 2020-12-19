Chennai: 1.7 kg gold worth Rs 87.6 lakhs seized from Dubai returnees

Gold smuggling

Chennai Air Customs officials intercepted five Dubai returnees based on the intelligence of gold smuggling. The passengers had arrived by Air India Express Flight IX 1644.

Nouffar, Ahamed Ershad Ali of Ramanathapuram, Nandha Kumar of Kanchipuram, Muruganandam Mohan of Chennai, and Satham Usen of Puddukottai were frisked and their baggage was searched.

16 gold cut bits weighing 597 grams and two packets of gold paste were recovered. Two gold paste packets were found concealed beneath the shoe and in a jeans pant pocket. 701 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste packets.

In addition to this, three bundles of gold paste weighing 428 grams were recovered from the rectum of one of them which yielded 398 grams of gold.

1.7 kg gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 87.62 lakhs was recovered and seized in five cases under the Customs Act.