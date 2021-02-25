World's highest railway bridge nears completion, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal gives update

Work on the steel arch began in November 2017 and is part of a pioneering project which aims to connect this area with the rest of the country.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday (February 25) gave an update on the iconic Chenab bridge that is being built in Jammu and Kashmir.

While sharing the photo of the 476 metre-long steel arch of the railway bridge on Twitter, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge."

Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position.



Work on the steel arch began in November 2017 and is part of a pioneering project which aims to connect this area in Jammu and Kashmir to the rest of the country.

The project, which is being developed by the Konkan Railway, is India's first cable-stayed Indian Railways bridge and will be a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) section of Northern Railway in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dubbed as the world's highest Railway Bridge, the Rs 1,250 crore long Chenab bridge will be 1.315 Km long and will have the power to withstand earthquakes up to magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.

Popularly known as Anji Khad Bridge, the 359 m bridge being built above the Chenab river bed will stand 35m taller than Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

At the time of the launch of the project, railway ministry officials had said that the bridge will be able to withstand high-intensity blasts and will also have a "security setup" against possible terror threats.

As per the officials, the Chenab bridge is the seventh-largest arch-shaped bridge in the world as there is no support except on both sides of the river banks. The arch is being supported by piers and trusses.

The construction of Chenab bridge started in 2004, but the work was stopped in 2008-09 keeping in mind the safety of rail passengers because of the frequent high-velocity winds in the area.