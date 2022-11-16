Search icon
Chemical leak at Mumbai institute, four persons suffer burn injuries

The chemical leak at Mumbai institute has caused burn injuries to four people, as per civic official.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A chemical leak on Wednesday evening at a research institute in Worli in Central Mumbai resulted in burn injuries for four people, two of whom were women. According to early information, the chemical that escaped is glycerine.

The official said that an equipment in the institute's testing division released the chemical. "Four people suffered burn injuries. They were sent to nearby Jaslok Hospital and later transferred to Airoli burns hospital in Navi Mumbai after first aid". More details regarding the information on leak and the state of the injured await.

READ | 'Evil spirits and angry gods': 20 mysterious deaths in 45 days leave Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district petrified

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

