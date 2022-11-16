Chemical leak at Mumbai institute, four persons suffer burn injuries

Photo: File (Image for representation)

A chemical leak on Wednesday evening at a research institute in Worli in Central Mumbai resulted in burn injuries for four people, two of whom were women. According to early information, the chemical that escaped is glycerine.

The official said that an equipment in the institute's testing division released the chemical. "Four people suffered burn injuries. They were sent to nearby Jaslok Hospital and later transferred to Airoli burns hospital in Navi Mumbai after first aid". More details regarding the information on leak and the state of the injured await.

(With inputs from PTI)