Cheetah passes away in Kuno National Park, second in three months

Cheetah dies at six in MP | Photo: PTI (Representative)

A second cheetah passed away in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park after suffering from sickness on Sunday morning, two months after it was brought to India from South Africa. Uday, the six-year-old was one of the 12 cheetahs flown into the country in February.

Uday was lethargic and was limping during daily check-ups, a press release by the forest department said. Uday was tranquilised and administered the first round of treatment at 11 am. After the first round, he was taken out from the large enclosure after which, he passed away an hour later at 4 pm.

A post-mortem will be conducted and the cause of death will be determined after that, a senior forest official said. 18 cheetahs of the 20 that were brought to India in the world's first intercontinental translocation project that aims at reintroducing the big cats in the country.

A five-year-old Namibian cheetah, Sasha died last month due to a kidney infection. She was part of the first batch of cheetahs brought into Kuno National Park and was one of five female cheetahs flown in last year.

The eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday last year. The second batch of cheetahs from South Africa had seven males and five females.