Cheaper than Pakistan, costlier than China, equals to US, India is ranked 41st on THIS list; it is...

Nowadays, other than food and water, the internet has become a necessity. Whenever there is an internet outage, the whole world comes to a standstill. Have you ever thought about how much money you have to pay in order to access the internet? How does it differ in various countries? Let's find out.

Nowadays, other than food and water, the internet has become a necessity. Whenever there is an internet outage, the whole world comes to a standstill. Have you ever thought about how much money you have to pay in order to access the internet? And also, how does it differ in various countries? People around the world pay varying prices to access the internet services.

Data by We Are Social reveals the cost of fixed broadband internet per megabit per second in different countries. Let's discover.

Most expensive internet in UAE, Ghana

In 2025, the most expensive internet is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where people need to pay 4.31 dollars per Mbps. Ghana, a West African country, is second on the list where the cost of internet per Mbps stands at USD 2.58, almost half of the price in the UAE.

Affordable in America

In terms of the internet cost, the United States is one of the most affordable countries. There, the cost of internet per Mbps stands at USD 0.08. In addition, in countries like France, Japan, and Germany, the price of the internet is around USD 0.42.

Where does India stand?

Speaking about India, the cost of internet is almost equal to that in the United States. In India, the cost of internet is USD 0.08 (around Rs 7.10), per Mbps, with the 41st position worldwide. Moreover, in Pakistan, the cost of the internet stands at USD 0.53 (around Rs 47) per Mbps, costlier than that in India. In China, the cost of internet is USD 0.05.