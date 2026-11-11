Chauri Chaura Express derails while leaving Kanpur station: What happened to passengers?

On Wednesday evening, four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express were derailed while leaving Kanpur Central station. Know more about the incident.

Four coaches of the Gorakhpur-bound Chauri Chaura Express derailed while the train was leaving Kanpur Central railway station on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The incident took place when the train was near Platform 7 and was leaving Kanpur Central railway station. The train, numbered 15,003, departed from Platform 7 at around 5:03 PM, and nearly two minutes later, four coaches went off the tracks.

Four coaches derail shortly after train leaves Kanpur

One trolley of each of the B4, B5, B6, and B7 coaches was derailed. After the incident, railway officials responded immediately, and some senior railway officials from Prayagraj were sent to the site after the derailment. As per reports, the relief and restoration work was being coordinated by the deputy chief traffic manager (CTM) in Kanpur.

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: The Chauri Chaura Express, bound for Gorakhpur, derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station. Four coaches went off the tracks at Platform 7. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. https://t.co/HsAifUFAfe — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

Railway officials begin relief and restoration work

The exact reason behind the derailment is not confirmed yet.

Earlier today, the locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No 13125) were also derailed at Daigaru Railway Station in Kamrup district of Assam. The incident took place in the early hours at around 6:54 AM. Northeast Frontier Railway said all passengers were safe and were being transported to their destinations by an alternative train. Relief and rescue operations have also been launched.

(With inputs from ANI)