Chattisgarh: Headmistress allegedly tortures, confines 5-year-old girl in bathroom, arrested

A headmistress was arrested in Chattisgarh for allegedly torturing and confining a 5 years old girl in bathroom.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

Headmistress arrested for torturing 5 year old girl | Photo: PTI

A headmistress of a government school was on Monday arrested for allegedly torturing and confining a five-year-old girl inside a bathroom at her house in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said.

The 52-year-old woman, posted as the headmistress of Basmuda Primary School, has been booked under section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provision of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an official said.

Based on a complaint by the accused woman's neighbours, teams from the police and woman and child welfare department rescued the child from her house in Irrigation Colony in Kharsia town on April 20, he said. The girl was later shifted to children's shelter in Raigarh, the official said.

A case was lodged against the accused after an inquiry was conducted and the report was submitted by the district child protection officer and NGO Ashiana Shelter Home, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

