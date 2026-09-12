ChatGPT used to make fake PMO documents? Crime Branch reveals new details in Rohan Parekh case

The Crime Branch told the Esplanade Court that Rohan Parekh allegedly used ChatGPT to create fake PMO-related documents and an identity card to improve his image before his family and in society.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has alleged that 24-year-old Rohan Premal Parekh had been creating documents that appeared to be connected to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) since 2025.

According to the police, Parekh allegedly used ChatGPT to prepare these documents and later created a purported PMO identity card using the same method. The Crime Branch told the Esplanade Court that Parekh allegedly did this to improve his self-esteem and build a better image in society and before his family.

Parekh, co-accused sent to judicial custody

Parekh and Dilip Rajaram Kunde were produced before the Esplanade Court for the second time in the case. The court has remanded both accused to judicial custody. The case relates to the alleged use of a fake PMO identity card to enter Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's BKC area while carrying a firearm on September 7.

The incident took place a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a programme in Mumbai.

Police recover laptop, hard disk and documents

As part of the investigation, the Crime Branch searched Parekh's residence on September 8 in the presence of two panch witnesses. Police allegedly recovered a laptop and a hard disk from the house. Several English-language documents that purportedly appeared to be linked to the PMO were also allegedly found.

The Crime Branch told the court that Parekh initially gave evasive answers when questioned about the documents. Police claimed that he later admitted to preparing such documents using ChatGPT since 2025.

Fake PMO ID allegedly shown to security staff

According to the police, Parekh had the purported PMO identity card saved on his mobile phone and showed it to security personnel while entering Jio World Plaza. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he had created the identity card himself using ChatGPT in 2025.

The Crime Branch also examined data extracted from his Redmi 5G mobile phone. Police claimed that his Google Takeout browsing history contained searches related to preparing correspondence and other documents purportedly issued by the PMO.

Investigators also found that Parekh had purchased the phone in his own name from a Vijay Sales outlet in Khar on March 24.

Police question alleged bodyguard over firearm

The second accused, Dilip Rajaram Kunde, was also questioned during police custody. According to the Crime Branch, Kunde told investigators that he had obtained the firearm for personal use. Police, however, allege that he was using the weapon commercially while providing security to Parekh as his bodyguard.

Another accused remains wanted

The Crime Branch has arrested Parekh and Kunde in the case, while Prathamesh Ganesh Bagul is still wanted. The case was later re-registered by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) for further investigation.

Police said forensic analysis of the electronic devices seized from Parekh is still underway. Investigators are also probing the alleged commercial use of the firearm by Kunde, trying to locate Bagul and examining whether other people were involved in the alleged conspiracy.