Charminar Express Fire: Major fire breaks out in coach near Telangana station, no casualties reported

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INDIA
As per early details, fire emerged in the S5 coach of the train when it was in the jurisdiction of Aler station. What triggered the blaze and how much damage occurred was not immediately known.
A major fire broke out in the Charminar Express close to Aler railway station in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday.
As per early details, fire emerged in the S5 coach of the train when it was in the jurisdiction of Aler station. What triggered the blaze and how much damage occurred was not immediately known.
No casualty reported
At the time of filing this report, there was no official word on casualties or injuries. Railway officials are likely to release a comprehensive statement once further details come in.
(This is a developing story)