INDIA

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

The Public Accounts Committee in its report "Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways" recommended partial refunds for RAC passengers referring to full fare tickets for such passengers as 'unfair'. It has also asked Railways to review speeds of its superfast trains.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways
Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds of RAC passengers from Railways
    Traveling under the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) category, a passenger is charged full fare equal to someone traveling with a confirmed ticket, which is unfair said a parliamentary committee. According to a PTI report, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in its report "Punctuality and Travel Time in Train Operations in Indian Railways" tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, suggested a solution for this. It said in the report, "charging full fare for tickets under RAC, where the ticket holder continues in the RAC category after chart preparation without a berth facility, is not justified." 

    The parliamentary committee also advised that the railway ministry "should devise a mechanism to refund partial fare to the customer/traveler who could not get a full berth but had to pay full charges at the time of boarding." According to current Railways' rules, a passenger needs to pay full fare to book a berth in trains under the RAC category. The passenger, while remaining in the RAC category, shares the berth with another RAC passenger and both pay full fare to the railways. 

    The committee, as per its latest report, asked the railways to refund partial fare to such passengers and apprise it of the steps taken in this regard. Apart from this, the committee has also suggested Railways to monitor the current speed criterion of Superfast trains, saying that the limits set in the year 2007 are outdated. According to the Railways' criterion of Superfast trains set in 2007, it was decided that if the average speed of a train, in both departure and arrival cases, is a minimum of 55 kmph on broad gauge and 45 kmph on metre gauge, then it would be treated as a Superfast (SF) train.

    The committee said that the audit noticed that the benchmark of 55 kmph for classifying a train as Superfast is itself low. "There has been no change in the criteria of classification of SF trains since 2007," the committee said. It also noted that out of 478 Superfast trains, the scheduled speed of 123 Superfast trains is less than 55 kmph.

    While responding, the Railways ministry told the committee that the review of the list of 123 trains that come under the Superfast category revealed that 47 trains have speeds more than 55 kmph as per the current data. But the remaining trains have been found to be operating at less than 55 kmph, the ministry said that the provision of additional stoppages after the commencement of regular operations had affected the average speed of a few trains.

    "The committee, while expressing concern over categorisation of trains running at a mere speed of 55 kmph as 'Superfast Trains', convey their unhappiness over lack of adherence to the limit set by the ministry itself," the report said. It added, "The committee are forced to conclude that the demarcation of trains as superfast was to apply higher charges. As and when the speed of trains fell below, the Indian Railways should have removed the train from the Superfast category and revised the fare." 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
