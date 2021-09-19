Char Dham Yatra special train ticket prices announced by IRCTC- Check destinations, other details here

The government has recently issued the order for the resumption of the Char Dham Yatra, after which the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decided to launch a special train dedicated to this famous pilgrimage circuit, with deluxe facilities and travel conditions.

The Char Dham Yatra special train has been launched under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative of the government of India. Guests who buy a ticket for this tour will be covering a distance of around 8,500 km during the pilgrimage journey

The total duration of the Char Dham Yatra tour will be 16 days and the first train by IRCTC started its journey yesterday from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. This initiative has been launched by the IRCTC after the success of the `Shri Ramayana Yatra` train operated on the Ramayana circuit.

The train journey is set to cover notable destinations such as Haridwar including Ganga ghat, temples, and Ganga aarti, Rishikesh including Lakshman Jhulla and Triveni ghat, Ayodhaya including Ramjanam Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Saryu Aarti and Nandigram, Varanasi including Ganga Ghat and aarti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Puri including Jagannath temple, Golden Beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, and Chandrabhaga Beach, Rameshwaram including Ramnathswami temple and Dhanushkodi, Dwarka including Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka.

The Char Dham Yatra train launched by IRCTC under the Dekho Apna Desh initiative has been launched at a steep price of Rs 78,585 per person. This train has been launched at a lower price than the Shri Ramayana Yatra train launched recently.

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train provides deluxe facilities to the tourists, including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The train is fully air-conditioned and offers two types of accommodations while on board- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The security measures taken by IRCTC on this train are also sublime, with CCTV cameras and security guards at frequent distances.

The entire package included in a single ticket of the Char Dham Yatra special train includes travel in AC transports, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and AC classes in trains. It also includes travel insurance and the services of IRCTC tour managers.