Chardham Yatra 2023: Check Badrinath-Kedarnath registration process, know date and time

This year devotees from all over the world can visit Shri Kedarnath Temple on 8th May 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Picture Credit: @ANI

On Thursday morning, in the midst of the Army band's uplifting music and the singing of shlokas (hymns), the doors of Badrinath Dham opened to pilgrims. 15 quintals of flowers were used to beautify the Lord Vishnu shrine. One of the most revered locations referenced in this religion is the old temple in Badrinath Dham, which is devoted to the Hindu god Vishnu. Many followers gathered at the temple to see the official opening and lined up outside the shrine.

The Chardham Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious date of Akshay Tritiya (April 22), and the first group of pilgrims left Haridwar for it on Saturday. The Kedarnath Dham portals were opened earlier on Tuesday, and the first puja was conducted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was performed by Dharmacharyas, Pujari Shivling, and Rawal Bhimashankar Linga.

Online Kedarnath Yatra registration is now available to devotees. The Yatra requires pre-registration, and on May 6, 2023, Shri Kedarnath Temple will open. To register, candidates need to go to the Uttarakhand Kedarnath Devasthanam Management Board's official website. Kedarnath temple is only open for a brief six to seven-month period from April to October. From mid-November until mid-April, the temple is closed for the winter season. During this time, pilgrims go to Kedarnath. Bookings must be made in advance of the visit, though.

Badrinath Dham-Kedarnath: Registration

  • For registration, puja booking and online donations, you can visit – https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in/
  • Pilgrims Help Line: 0135-2741600
  • The registration process for tourists is completely free.
  • During the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib yatras, please have a valid personal ID on hand.
  • For travelling by helicopter, visit the official page; candidates are advised to take full medical checkups for the Kedarnath yatra.
  • To reserve a ticket, you must register on the website and a hard copy or printed copy of the ticket must be carried by the visitor. No digital tickets will be accepted.

