Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra begins from today - Check detailed guidelines

The ban on the Char Dham yatra has been lifted by the Nainital High Court and so has the Uttarakhand government given its nod to the annual Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib Yatra which begins from September 18. The Sikh place of worship is located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Devotees coming from other states will have to register their details on the smart city web portal - smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. All devotees will have to register themselves at Rishikesh Gurudwara Trust offices. Here we tell you in detail what are the government guidelines for the Hemkunt Sahib and Char Dham Yatra that devotees must follow.

Guidelines for Hemkunt Sahib Yatra

Devotees will not be able to take bath in the Kund of the Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib.

Also read Uttarakhand High Court allows Char Dham Yatra: 5 things you need to know before planning the annual pilgrimage

Only 1,000 devotees will be allowed to have darshan at Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib in a single day.

Devotees who are not fully vaccinated need to carry a negative RT-PCR /Rapid Antigen Test/True Nat/CBNAT report not older than 72 hours.

Also read Hemkund Sahib reopens today for devotees after winter break

People coming from outside Uttarakhand will have to register themselves on smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in portal.

All devotees have to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols issued by the Uttarakhand government.

All the pilgrims would have to get themselves registered at the Rishikesh Gurudwara Trust office.

If any individual is found without proof, he/she would be stopped from undertaking the religious tour.

The order says people above 60 years of age and children below 10 years should avoid travelling.

People having heart problems, asthma, kidney ailment, sugar, cancer are barred from the Hemkunt Sahib Yatra.

The order also asks the devotees to wear a face mask and sanitise their hands frequently during the yatra.

Guidelines for the Char Dham Yatra

Only fully COVID-19 vaccinated people with a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed for the annual pilgrimage.

The Nainital High Court ordered devotees to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and limited the number of visitors too.

The High court said that only 800 devotees will be allowed at Kedarnath Dham, 1200 at Badrinath Dham in a day.

The Nainital High Court also allowed only 600 devotees at Gangotri and 400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham in a day.