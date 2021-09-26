Punjab cabinet expansion: 7 new leaders may take oath as ministers today

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet will take oath today (September 26, 2021) at the Raj Bhawan. The oath-taking ceremony may see the induction of seven new faces, reports said.

Channi had met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday with the list of ministers for his new cabinet. The meeting took place hours after the Punjab CM returned from Delhi after holding a final round of discussion with senior leaders of the Congress party on the cabinet reshuffle.

The new faces in the cabinet could be Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh, according to reports.

Reports say that the Congress party will likely retain Vijay Inder Singla, Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Amarinder Singh cabinet to Channi cabinet.

However, those from the Singh cabinet who are speculated to be dropped are Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora.

In CM Channi's cabinet, 18 MLAs can be inducted, including two of his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni.

Channi on Saturday has said that he will meet Ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers at his office every Tuesday and added that a cabinet meeting will take place every Tuesday.