Kedarnath Yatra halted amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand, devotees asked to return to hotels

The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted after continuous rain since Monday morning, police said. An orange alert for rainfall has also been issued by the weather department.

Devotees on foot have been asked to return to their hotels and are not being allowed to proceed further, said Pramod Kumar, CO Rudraprayag.

“After the orange alert & incessant rain since morning, we have stopped devotees on foot & have been urging them to return to their hotels... do not hike to the temple for now & stay safe,” Pramod Kumar, CO Rudraprayag told news agency ANI.

“An orange alert is on for tomorrow as well. We have stopped around 5,000 people from Guptkashi. Heli services are also closed for now,” Kumar added.

The Chardham yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.

