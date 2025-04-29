The first batch of devotees left for Haridwar on Tuesday morning ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin from April 30. The portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams are set to open on Wednesday whereas the gates of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham, which is scheduled to open on May 4. As of now, more than 20 lakh people have registered for Char Dham Yatra 2025. According to official estimates, the numbers are expected to go upto 50 lakhs or even more. The online registration for the yatra started on March 20, while the offline mode commenced on April 28.

Registration process

Pilgrims first need to register themselves on the Char Dham Yatra portal of the Uttarakhand government, registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Although, the state government also allows for offline registration for which the pilgrims have to reach the registration counter, which are multiple around the state for the convinience of pilgrims. They are located in places like Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. According to the government department, over 50 offline registration centres have been set up this time.

Pilgrims would need their Aadhar card, mobile number and disease-related documents for registering themselves as these are the most important documents for the process. Pilgrims can also avail government provided helicopter facilities for the Char Dham, however, the charges may be high, from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, for one side for one Dham. The online registration fee for Char Dham is completely free if done from the official website.

Security arrangements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates directed them to strengthen security arrangements ahead of Char Dham Yatra.Robust security arrangements must be ensured at all religious and tourist sites with special focus on the yatra, Dhami said. The DMs were instructed to conduct regular monitoring of security measures being taken in areas under their jurisdiction.

He also asked them to take immediate action against individuals or groups spreading fake news on social media platforms, particularly during the Char Dham Yatra. Accurate and verified information must be regularly disseminated through all channels by the district administrations, the CM said. Verification of individuals living in makeshift settlements including vendors, street hawkers and slum dwellers must also be done, he said. District authorities were directed to assign departmental officers specifically for conducting verification drives.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)