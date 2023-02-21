Char Dham Yatra 2023 registration begins, check easy steps to register online, documents required, fee (file photo)

Char Dham Yatra registration: Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular pilgrimages. Devotees eagerly wait for the opening of portals of the four temples -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri. And if you want to visit the holy shrines this year, then you must register yourself in advance. Every year, the Char Dham Yatra begins in April-May and lasts until October-November.

Registrations for the yatra have begun. The Uttarakhand government has mandated Chardham Yatra registration for all tourists. One can register for the Char Dham Yatra both online and offline. Presently, registration for only Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham is open. While registration for Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will start after the formal announcement of the door opening of the two temples.

One can register for the yatra online in three ways -- official website, WhatsApp, and toll-free number. The official website is www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. One can also register through WhatsApp number 8394833833 by typing 'yatra' or call on tollfree number 01351364.

It is worth noting that there is no registration fee. You can register for free on the official website or at registration counters.

Steps to register for Char Dham Yatra:

Step 1: Go to www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Registration/Login form

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter your personal information for Chardham Yatra Registration.

Step 4: The registration will then be verified by Chardham Online Registration System via OTP verification via mobile and email.

Step 5: Then you must login with your mobile number and password.

Step 6: A personalised dashboard will appear; open the window by clicking on Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists.

Step 7: Then enter tour plan details such as tour type, tour name, Yatra dates, number of tourists, and each destination's date of visit before saving the form.

Step 8: A window will appear with information about the Tour Name, Dates, and Destination.

Step 9: You can enter Pilgrim information by clicking the Add Pilgrim button.

Step 10: After completing the registration process, you will receive an SMS with a unique registration number and will be able to download the registration letter for Chardham Yatra travel.

READ | Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager who earns more than most CEOs; Gauri Khan designed her house

Documents required for Char Dham Yatra

For biometric registration, you must have an identification card (Aadhaar card, a voter ID, PAN, a driver's licence, or a passport).

Yatra Registration can also be referred to as Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, or Registration Cards. Using Chardham Yatra Registration Cards, pilgrims can choose various special facilities like food and lodging.