Char Dham Yatra 2023: Is Badrinath visit risky due to Joshimath sinking crisis? Know what experts said

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Is Badrinath visit risky due to Joshimath sinking crisis?

Char Dham Yatra 2023 is one of the most awaited and popular Hindu pilgrimages across the country, where lakhs of travellers visit the four Dhams of India – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Dwarka and Rameshwaram. It is believed that visiting these four Dhams can help you achieve moksha.

While the Char Dham Yatra 2023 is right around the corner and people have started the application process, many experts are coming out to say that the visit to Badrinath Dham may be risky this year, all because of the land subsidence in Joshimath.

The Joshimath sinking crisis is currently under review by the authorities and has also created risks for its residents due to deep cracks in the foundation of houses and roads. Some cracks have also appeared on a road which falls on the route of the Char Dham Yatra 2023.

Why experts believe Char Dham Yatra 2023 can be risky

Experts currently have the opinion doing the full route of the Char Dham Yatra 2023 can be a “risky venture” and covering the Badrinath Dham route via Joshimath is “not a good idea”. This is mostly because of the Joshimath sinking crisis.

Senior Geologist SP Sati, as per TOI reports, conducted a detailed study on the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath and how it can have an impact on the Char Dham Yatra, which sees a footfall of over 10-12 lakh people every year.

As quoted by TOI, the expert said, “Conducting the yatra in full capacity is a risky venture, especially in the case of Badrinath Dham, where the highway is the only route to reach the shrine. We must first accept that there is a problem in Joshimath and a serious one at that. And we should not put pressure beyond a certain point on the land mass which has become unstable.”

Experts believe that until a detailed geological review of the area is conducted, the Char Dham Yatra 2023 route which passes through Joshimath should be avoided by lakhs of travellers as it can be risky.

The opening date of the Char Dham Yatra 2023 is set in April 2023, and will take the pilgrims on a tour of all four Dhams. It is expected that the Centre will continue its review of the situation in Joshimath to make sure that the path is not risky for pilgrims.

