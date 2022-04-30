Char Dham Yatra 2022 to begin on May 3: COVID testing, vaccination certificates not mandatory

File photo

To ensure the smooth conduct of Char Dham Yatra, COVID-19 testing and checking of vaccination certificates have not been made mandatory for the devotees. The Char Dham Yatra is set to begin on May 3.

However, the Uttarakhand government has instructed all the devotees to register on the state`s portal before their arrival.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of travellers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of Char Dham Yatra till further orders.

To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said.

However, it is mandatory for all travellers and devotees to register on the portal (https://uttarakhandtourism.gov.in/) operated by the Tourism Department for Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

The situation should be continuously monitored at the government and administration level, the official added.

