Chaos at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 15 faint due to severe heat and overcrowding in Tiruppur

The rally, which was expected to be a massive show of strength in the textile hub of Tiruppur, turned chaotic as afternoon temperatures soared. The crowd began assembling at the venue from 10 am, hours before the event was slated to start.

A major election rally for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was abruptly cancelled in Tiruppur district on Tuesday (April 14) after at least 15 attendees collapsed due to severe heat and overcrowding. After the incident, a scheduled six-kilometer roadshow by the actor-turned-politician was cancelled on police advice. The incident occurred as thousands of supporters gathered hours in advance to catch a glimpse of the popular film star during his intensive campaign tour for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The rally, which was expected to be a massive show of strength in the textile hub of Tiruppur, turned chaotic as afternoon temperatures soared. The crowd began assembling at the venue from 10 am, hours before the event was slated to start. Vijay, who was to address the public at 4 pm, arrived at the venue around 4:45 pm. Due to the scorching heat, more than a dozen women and two men fainted. They were immediately taken to nearby hospitals via ambulance for medical treatment.

Local volunteers and police officials rushed the affected persons to nearby health centres. Most were said to be in stable condition. Upon receiving the news of deteriorating crowd conditions, Vijay and the TVK leadership decided to cancel the address to prevent any crisis. Following a campaign event at the Perumanallur Four Road junction, Vijay was scheduled to travel to Pooluvapatti as part of a roadshow. Although the police had granted permission, a massive influx of supporters along the Perumanallur-Tiruppur stretch led to severe congestion, making movement impossible. Based on police advice, the roadshow was called off, and Vijay left for Coimbatore via the Salem-Cochin national highway.

The incident comes months after a tragic stampede in Karur, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people. Following a Supreme Court order, the stampede case was transferred from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The agency is currently carrying out a probe into the case. Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the AIADMK. Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with the upcoming polls, which is turning the contest into a three-way fight.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).