'Changing strategies will prevent 3rd wave, can’t lag behind on children's protection': AIIMS COVID-19 task force chief

Chairperson of the COVID Task Force for AIIMS, Dr Naveet Wig on Thursday said that the COVID-19 crisis is "a dynamic situation" and to prevent a third wave of the pandemic, there is a need to keep changing strategies.

Wig told ANI in an interview, "The COVID crisis is like a Test match, it is not a One-Day match. We have to keep changing our strategies all the time. It is such a dynamic situation that no one formula will take care of this."

"Public support is important. People have to understand this disease, how it happens. Until and unless people participate, we will not be able to prevent it," Wig said.

Speaking about the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the Chairman of the COVID Task Force for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) said that these keep changing as new data becomes available.

NEGVAC on Wednesday recommended that the COVID vaccination should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery of the illness.

"The recommendation is good. Ideally, if a person has already been infected with COVID that means he has already been vaccinated once. And then he takes a vaccine shot after eight months or three weeks of getting infected, this will be his second shot," Wig said.

He further said that wearing masks will prevent the spread of the disease, which is transmitted through the air.

Wig, over the COVID vaccination for the children, said, "The safety data for children is there for Pfizer. Some countries are going to vaccinate the children, but they are smaller countries. We cannot be lagging behind for children's protection."

The Union Health Ministry had earlier cautioned about the third wave of COVID-19. India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.