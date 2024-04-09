Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi HC dismisses plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his ED arrest in liquor policy case

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

'Change the Narrative': Sadhguru on political slander against women ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

Batters with most sixes for CSK in IPL history

 5 seeds to relieve constipation naturally

8 seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

HomeIndia

India

'Change the Narrative': Sadhguru on political slander against women ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Sadhguru's appeal comes in the wake of several recent instances where political figures across party lines have used offensive language against women leaders.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In his first major video where he is seen talking after the crucial brain surgery Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru is seen strongly condemning the rising sexist and derogatory comments towards women leaders in the Indian political discourse ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"In the last two weeks, I am hearing the type of words that people are using for women.  Somebody is talking about "rate card” and someone else is saying disgusting things about a 75-year-old lady. Someone else is talking about the parentage of over a 60-year-old politician. It doesn't matter which party you belong to, please block out these people,” said Sadhguru in a video posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sadhguru's appeal comes in the wake of several recent instances where political figures across party lines have used offensive language against women leaders.

"If you don't change the narrative in this country, you cannot change anything," Sadhguru added, urging action from all stakeholders, including media houses and social media platforms.

"I'm requesting all of you, that media houses, social media influencers and whoever else you are, make sure that these people who say disgusting things about women are blocked out for good, I see two days later they're slinking back on the screens.”

As India gears up for elections and public discourse intensifies, discussions have hit a new low with derogatory remarks about women being the order of the day. Sadhguru’s words highlight the urgent need to change the narrative surrounding women in India, particularly in political discourse and public spaces.

Sadhguru, since undergoing emergency brain surgery, has been steadily recovering. Wishes for his speedy recovery continue to pour in from people across the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement