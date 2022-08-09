Change of guard in Karnataka? Speculation rife after Amit Shah’s visit, Congress takes 'Puppet CM' jibe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo: PTI

Recent visit from Bharatiya Janata Party’s mover and shaker Amit Shah to Karnataka has fired up the opposition, which is fueling speculation about a CM-change in the state. The Union Home Minister met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM and senior BJP leader Yediyurappa and other senior leaders of the party in the state last week.

Post his visit, there is buzz that the party may be looking to overhaul Karnataka BJP and also make changes in the government, which could include a new face at the top. The buzz was heightened after former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda hinted yesterday about changes in the offing and possible change of CM.

This prompted the Congress to take a jibe at CM Bommai on Tuesday, terming him a "Puppet CM". The Opposition party claimed that the ruling BJP was on the backfoot in Karnataka after an overwhelming show of support by people for Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday celebrations. It claims that the BJP will attempt to install another “Puppet CM” as they have “no face” for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

“When the State is suffering, it is power-play for the BJP. Instead of providing relief to the people suffering from floods at a war footing, the BJP in Karnataka is looking at installing its third Chief Minister. Whenever the State is in distress, the BJP begins its powergame,” tweeted Karnataka Congress.

Questioning the recent development, Congress said that it appears that CM Bommai is "counting hours to leave the chair." It speculated where the speculations around CM change were due to infighting within BJP, anger of Yediyurappa or administrative failure. Bommai completed one year in office on July 28 after replacing Yediyurappa as the CM.

“Despite efforts, 'Keshava Krupa' (RSS State headquarters here) never accepted Bommai who is from the Janata Parivar as the Sangh Parivari...Whether this attempt to change 'puppet CM' Bommai is to follow your tradition of having 3CMs?" asked the Congress.

The state BJP, however, rejected the claims, asserting the the Bommai government was stable in Karnataka. He hit back at the Congress, suggesting that their two senior state leaders - Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar - were "guarding the gates" of the Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi) family, dreaming to get the CM post.

(With inputs from PTI)

