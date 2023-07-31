Headlines

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Meet Radhika Ghai, first Indian woman entrepreneur to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

Bloodstained Car, No Whereabouts: Army jawan goes missing from Kashmir's Kulgam, here's timeline of disappearance

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

HomeIndia

India

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Modi asked MPs to go to people with positive message around the government's work and advised them to spend maximum time about people to reach out to them.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday the opposition alliance might have changed its name from UPA to INDIA but it will not be able to wash off its "sins of corruption and misgovernance". Addressing a meeting of 44 NDA MPs from the western part of Uttar Pradesh from upto the Kanpur-Bundelkhand region, he said the ruling alliance has been serving society and the country and receiving people's blessings, sources said.

Modi asked MPs to go to people with positive message around the government's work and advised them to spend maximum time about people to reach out to them. He later spoke to the alliance MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand at a similar meeting on the Parliament annexe.

According to the sources, the prime minister said the opposition alliance will not be able to wash off its "sins of corruption and misgovernance" by changing its name. The BJP has divided NDA MPs region-wise into clusters of nearly 40 MPs and Modi is expected to speak to them separately during the ongoing Parliament's monsoon session. The first two meetings were held on Monday.

The meetings have been organised to mark the NDA's 25 years in existence and shape its strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP president J P Nadda also addressed the meetings.

While there was no official word in the addresses of top BJP leaders, including Modi, sources said they highlighted the government's welfare measures and India's growth in various sectors under this dispensation. The prime minister has expressed confidence about the ruling alliance retaining power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in his recent addresses to NDA leaders and BJP MPs.

Modi had last week derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the most directionless the country had ever seen and cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

READ | Centre to introduce Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

This 41-year-old is New Delhi's richest woman, leads Rs 300000 crore company, her net worth is...

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE