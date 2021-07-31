Change negative perception of police among people: PM Modi tells IPS probationers

The spirit of 'Nation First, Always First' should be reflected in every action of IPS officers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Indian Police Service probationers on Saturday, adding that they should also work towards changing the negative perception of the force among people.

The negative perception of the police among people is a bit challenging in itself, however, it had changed a bit when people saw police personnel helping out during the beginning of coronavirus, PM Modi said, adding that the situation now has again gone back to the old perception.

He said that it is the responsibility of new police personnel, joining the force, to change this negative perception.

PM Modi said, "You have to always remember that you are the flag bearers of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' too. Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First, should be reflected in your every action"

"Our police personnel even sacrifice their lives for the security of the country, maintaining law and order, and for fighting terrorism. They are unable to go home for days, they are unable to go home even during festivals but when it comes to the police's image, people's perception is different,'" he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy via video conferencing. He urged the IPS probationers to keep national interest in mind and to have a national perspective when they take decisions in the field.

PM Modi added, "You are starting your career at a time when India is going through a phase of transformation in every field, every level... The coming 25 years of your career are also going to be the most important 25 years of India's development. That's why your preparation, your mental state, should be in line with this big goal."