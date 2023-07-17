Headlines

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

S Jaishankar, 2 other BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha 'uncontested' from Gujarat

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Chandrayaan-3: Why is it taking 40 days to reach Moon? Know it's connection with Mangalayaan

Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

Chandrayaan-3: Why is it taking 40 days to reach Moon? Know it's connection with Mangalayaan

Chndrayaan-3 will go significantly farther than the Apollo mission, which was operated by NASA, and will take roughly 40 days to travel the nearly 3,84,000 km between the Earth and the Moon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

On July 14, Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took off on a journey to the Moon with the goal of attempting a smooth landing there. Currently sailing through space, the spacecraft should be in the lunar circle by August 5 and attempt a gentle touchdown on August 23.

The spaceship will go significantly farther than the Apollo mission, which was operated by NASA, and will take roughly 40 days to travel the nearly 3,84,000 km between the Earth and the Moon. After taking off from the American coast at Cape Canaveral, the Apollo mission would arrive on the Moon in only three days.

Why is India's Chandrayaan-3 travelling for 40 days to the Moon?

The reason behind this is related to Mangalyaan. The Launch Vehicle Mark-III, India's largest rocket, was used to begin the Chandrayana-3 mission, however, it was not powerful enough to send the craft directly towards the Moon. Thus, the lengthier trip.

The mission is further complicated by the Moon's variable distance from the Earth due to its elliptical path circling the planet. ISRO slingshots its way around the Moon using Earth's gravity, just as it did to drive the Mars Orbiter Mission (MoM), also known as Mangalyaan, towards Mars, to make up for the lack of a strong rocket.

READ | Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing after phone explodes during takeoff

Chandrayaan-3 steadily raises its orbits and aligns with the Moon's orbit by performing a series of Earth-bound actions and planetary insertion fires. In order to progressively boost the spacecraft's energy and modify its trajectory, these missions employed a technique known as a series of "bi-elliptic transfers," which entailed numerous engine fires.

In comparison to the straight route utilised by the Apollo missions, this strategy permits more fuel-efficient and economical missions, but it also requires more time. The slingshot is intended to make sure that the spacecraft harnesses Earth's gravity to enhance its velocity as it travels towards the Moon, a top official at ISRO told IndiaToday.

Compared to Apollo missions, it is less expensive and uses less fuel, although the burns that boost the orbits do use a large quantity of fuel. In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 travelled to the Moon in about 48 days. The mission crew made sure to use this extra time to perfect the spacecraft's course and perform exact orbital changes that would allow it to enter the proper lunar orbit.

The objective of Chandrayaan-3's mission is to research the lunar environment, including its geology, history, and resource possibility, through scientific studies. Ritu Karidhal, a.k.a. the "Rocket Woman of India," is in charge of the mission, which reflects the nation's progress in advancing women in the field of space research.

READ | Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi

 

