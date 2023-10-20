Chandrayaan-3 update: New threats loom with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover in sleep mode

The mission, which touched down on the Moon on August 23 and carried out a number of tests along with the deployment of a rover, has been permanently put into sleep mode.

Chandrayaan-3, a successful lunar mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), is inactive on the moon. The mission, which touched down on the Moon on August 23 and carried out a number of tests along with the deployment of a rover, has been permanently put into sleep mode.

The spacecraft's mission is finished, yet it will stay on the moon's surface forever without ever returning to Earth. The Vikram lander is "happily sleeping on the Moon" after performing its "job very well," according to Isro chairman S Somnath. The spacecraft continues encountering new dangers while in sleep mode, one of which is from outside the Moon.

What threatens Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon?

The micrometeoroid hits that continue smashing the surface are now the main danger the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan confront on the Moon. A senior ISRO official warned that both of them may be struck by the micrometeoroids that are constantly hitting the Moon's surface, India Today reported.

There is no risk of damage to the spacecraft, according to Dr. P. Sreekumar, professor and director of the Manipal Centre for Natural Sciences. This is because the Moon has neither an atmosphere nor oxygen. However, it is yet unknown if micrometeoroid strikes may do additional harm to the spacecraft in addition to the bitterly cold lunar night.

Objective of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Pragyan rover was charged with doing chemical research on the lunar surface using an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). The rover verified the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface close to the South Pole, a discovery that experts have judged important.

There were also traces of other elements like silicon, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, aluminium, and oxygen. Using a device intended to evaluate quakes beneath the lunar surface, the rover also discovered sulphur and seismic activity. This finding has revealed important details on the makeup and geological activity of the Moon, coupled with the presence of sulphur.