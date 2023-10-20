Chandrayaan-3 update: New threats loom with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover in sleep mode

Headlines

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

NED vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match 19

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL craze in World Cup: Chinnaswamy crowd bursts loud into ‘RCB’ chants during AUS vs PAK match, watch viral video

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

AI imagines Indian cricketers in different professions

MAMI 2023: 13 popular movies you can watch at Mumbai Film Festival

10 Bigg Boss contestants who went to Jail

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

'I cannot in good conscience remain silent...': Zeenat Aman pens note on human rights abuse in Israel-Palestine War

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kaala actor Saurrabh Kushwaha recalls how his parents supported him when he had no money during pandemic | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Chandrayaan-3 update: New threats loom with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover in sleep mode

The mission, which touched down on the Moon on August 23 and carried out a number of tests along with the deployment of a rover, has been permanently put into sleep mode.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chandrayaan-3, a successful lunar mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), is inactive on the moon. The mission, which touched down on the Moon on August 23 and carried out a number of tests along with the deployment of a rover, has been permanently put into sleep mode.

The spacecraft's mission is finished, yet it will stay on the moon's surface forever without ever returning to Earth. The Vikram lander is "happily sleeping on the Moon" after performing its "job very well," according to Isro chairman S Somnath. The spacecraft continues encountering new dangers while in sleep mode, one of which is from outside the Moon.

What threatens Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon?

The micrometeoroid hits that continue smashing the surface are now the main danger the lander Vikram and rover Pragyan confront on the Moon. A senior ISRO official warned that both of them may be struck by the micrometeoroids that are constantly hitting the Moon's surface, India Today reported.

There is no risk of damage to the spacecraft, according to Dr. P. Sreekumar, professor and director of the Manipal Centre for Natural Sciences. This is because the Moon has neither an atmosphere nor oxygen. However, it is yet unknown if micrometeoroid strikes may do additional harm to the spacecraft in addition to the bitterly cold lunar night.

READ | Businesses need to factor in impact of terror when…: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Objective of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Pragyan rover was charged with doing chemical research on the lunar surface using an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). The rover verified the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface close to the South Pole, a discovery that experts have judged important.

There were also traces of other elements like silicon, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, aluminium, and oxygen. Using a device intended to evaluate quakes beneath the lunar surface, the rover also discovered sulphur and seismic activity. This finding has revealed important details on the makeup and geological activity of the Moon, coupled with the presence of sulphur.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Fans slam Pakistan team for shocking DRS call on first ball

Meet PSI Somnath Zende, Pune cop who won Rs 1.5 crores playing Dream11, got suspended amid departmental inquiry

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli century guides India to 7-wicket win vs Bangladesh

Four convicted for murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE